Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) Shares Purchased by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $7,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Humana by 354.5% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Humana during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Humana during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Humana stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $353.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,639. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $361.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $313.63. The firm has a market cap of $46.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.96. Humana Inc has a fifty-two week low of $225.65 and a fifty-two week high of $376.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $16.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.15 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Humana Inc will post 18.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 15,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total transaction of $5,184,708.99. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 7,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.60, for a total value of $2,570,227.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,071,432.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,294 shares of company stock worth $15,894,412. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HUM. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Monday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $378.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $380.50.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

