Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Position Reduced by Tradition Asset Management LLC

Tradition Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,776 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,987 shares during the quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $3,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,520,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,704,000 after buying an additional 78,030 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 31,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 212.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 35,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 24,233 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $913,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 146.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Shares of HBAN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,460,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,293,602. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $15.63.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 24.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 47.24%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HBAN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.31.

In related news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 7,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $105,445.44. Also, Director Richard W. Neu purchased 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $79,532.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 216,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,635.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.