Huobi Token Market Capitalization Hits $1.12 Billion (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 20.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. Huobi Token has a total market cap of $1.12 billion and $976.50 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi Token token can now be purchased for $4.75 or 0.00048046 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, DDEX, LBank and Huobi. In the last week, Huobi Token has traded 37.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000612 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $567.10 or 0.05740741 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00054605 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005101 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00024955 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00120639 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003732 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010139 BTC.

Huobi Token Profile

Huobi Token is a token. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,468,066 tokens. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro. Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com.

Huobi Token Token Trading

Huobi Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Bibox, DDEX, Gate.io and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

