Hush Market Cap Reaches $466,664.00 (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 10th. In the last seven days, Hush has traded up 25.5% against the dollar. One Hush coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0559 or 0.00000573 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Coinroom. Hush has a market capitalization of $466,664.00 and approximately $474.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.17 or 0.00706965 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00133726 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00123100 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001489 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Hush Coin Profile

Hush is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 21st, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 8,345,018 coins. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hush’s official website is myhush.org. The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hush

Hush can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Coinroom. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

