Hydro (HYDRO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.20 Million

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 10th. One Hydro token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including DEx.top, CoinEx, Mercatox and BitForex. Hydro has a market cap of $8.20 million and approximately $563,255.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hydro has traded 15.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00048116 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $571.83 or 0.05818965 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 43% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00058202 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005143 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00025299 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00128577 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003803 BTC.

Hydro Token Profile

Hydro (CRYPTO:HYDRO) is a token. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,783,834,956 tokens. The official website for Hydro is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hydro is medium.com/@hydrogenapi.

Hydro Token Trading

Hydro can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Fatbtc, Mercatox, Bittrex, Upbit, IDAX, CoinEx, BitMart, BitForex and DEx.top. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

