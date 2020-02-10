Hydro Protocol Trading 42.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (HOT)

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. Hydro Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.79 million and approximately $26,081.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hydro Protocol has traded up 42.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Hydro Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges including Bgogo, DDEX, OKEx and Ethfinex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Hydro Protocol

Hydro Protocol (HOT) is a token. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io. Hydro Protocol’s official website is thehydrofoundation.com.

Buying and Selling Hydro Protocol

Hydro Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, OKEx, Bgogo, Bancor Network, DDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydro Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

