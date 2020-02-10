HyperCash Market Cap Hits $95.01 Million (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One HyperCash coin can now be bought for about $2.13 or 0.00021889 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, ZB.COM, Coinnest and Gate.io. HyperCash has a market capitalization of $95.01 million and $52.63 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HyperCash has traded up 23.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $348.91 or 0.03577739 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010248 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00250288 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00034925 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00135537 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002863 BTC.

HyperCash Coin Profile

HyperCash’s total supply is 44,508,100 coins. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial. The official website for HyperCash is h.cash. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling HyperCash

HyperCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Coinnest, ZB.COM, Allcoin, Kucoin, Gate.io, HitBTC, Huobi, EXX, Bit-Z, Bithumb, TOPBTC, OKEx and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

