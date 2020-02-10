HyperExchange (HX) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2,198.00

HyperExchange (CURRENCY:HX) traded down 13% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. HyperExchange has a total market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $2,198.00 worth of HyperExchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HyperExchange has traded up 9.1% against the dollar. One HyperExchange coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0182 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HyperExchange alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $353.36 or 0.03595766 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010203 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00253593 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00034455 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00137420 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002669 BTC.

HyperExchange Profile

HyperExchange’s total supply is 90,767,836 coins and its circulating supply is 59,415,498 coins. HyperExchange’s official website is hx.cash.

Buying and Selling HyperExchange

HyperExchange can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperExchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperExchange should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperExchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HyperExchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperExchange and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.