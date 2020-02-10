Hyperion (HYN) Price Up 9.6% This Week

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One Hyperion token can now be purchased for $0.0866 or 0.00000877 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, Bgogo, Hotbit and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, Hyperion has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. Hyperion has a market cap of $27.43 million and $2.77 million worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hyperion alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $354.09 or 0.03594496 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010135 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00255991 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00034226 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00136908 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002659 BTC.

About Hyperion

Hyperion’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,765,917 tokens. The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical. Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hyperion is www.hyn.space.

Hyperion Token Trading

Hyperion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, CoinExchange, Hotbit and Bgogo. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyperion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hyperion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyperion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.