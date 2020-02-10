I/O Coin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $9,686.00 (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. I/O Coin has a market cap of $1.65 million and approximately $9,686.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One I/O Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0916 or 0.00000929 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get I/O Coin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $126.84 or 0.01285307 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017599 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004176 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000037 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000019 BTC.

I/O Coin Profile

I/O Coin (IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 17,974,861 coins. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

I/O Coin Coin Trading

I/O Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for I/O Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for I/O Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.