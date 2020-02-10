i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.91-$0.97 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $162-$166 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $162.47 million.i3 Verticals also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.91-0.97 EPS.

Shares of i3 Verticals stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.15. 169,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,567. The firm has a market cap of $990.62 million, a P/E ratio of -124.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. i3 Verticals has a 52-week low of $18.65 and a 52-week high of $37.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.11.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 14.31% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $40.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that i3 Verticals will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of i3 Verticals in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded i3 Verticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded i3 Verticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. i3 Verticals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.75.

In related news, COO David Scott Meriwether sold 3,000 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $83,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.