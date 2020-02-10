IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Given New $267.00 Price Target at SunTrust Banks

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its price objective decreased by analysts at SunTrust Banks from $270.00 to $267.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.33% from the company’s previous close.

IAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $295.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.95.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $239.83 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $257.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.12. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $201.50 and a 1 year high of $278.85. The company has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 53.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total value of $225,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,310. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,936,110 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

