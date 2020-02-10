Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) & Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) Head to Head Review

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) and Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.8% of Ichor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.1% of Cabot Microelectronics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Ichor shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Cabot Microelectronics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Ichor and Cabot Microelectronics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ichor 0 2 5 0 2.71 Cabot Microelectronics 0 2 4 0 2.67

Ichor currently has a consensus price target of $36.14, suggesting a potential upside of 4.04%. Cabot Microelectronics has a consensus price target of $156.20, suggesting a potential downside of 2.75%. Given Ichor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ichor is more favorable than Cabot Microelectronics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ichor and Cabot Microelectronics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ichor $620.84 million 1.26 $10.73 million $0.95 36.57 Cabot Microelectronics $1.04 billion 4.55 $39.22 million $6.72 24.03

Cabot Microelectronics has higher revenue and earnings than Ichor. Cabot Microelectronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ichor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ichor and Cabot Microelectronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ichor 1.73% 10.03% 4.06% Cabot Microelectronics 5.85% 19.66% 8.66%

Risk & Volatility

Ichor has a beta of 2.79, meaning that its stock price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cabot Microelectronics has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cabot Microelectronics beats Ichor on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning. It also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems. The company operates in the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Malaysia, and Korea. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Cabot Microelectronics Company Profile

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives. It also develops, manufactures and sells chemical mechanical planarization polishing pads, which are used in conjunction with slurries in the chemical mechanical planarization process. The company was founded by William P. Noglows in October 1999 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

