ICON (ICX) Market Capitalization Tops $212.27 Million

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 10th. ICON has a total market capitalization of $212.27 million and $67.92 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar. One ICON coin can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00004130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Hotbit, ABCC and DragonEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $351.41 or 0.03560775 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010137 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00257760 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00026355 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00034140 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00136980 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

ICON Profile

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 520,814,028 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official website is www.icon.foundation.

Buying and Selling ICON

ICON can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, OOOBTC, OKEx, Huobi, CoinTiger, DragonEX, Bithumb, Gate.io, Bitbns, HitBTC, IDEX, COSS, ABCC, Upbit, Binance, Allbit and Rfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

