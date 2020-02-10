Iconiq Lab Token One Day Volume Reaches $66.00 (ICNQ)

Iconiq Lab Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. Over the last seven days, Iconiq Lab Token has traded down 36.6% against the US dollar. One Iconiq Lab Token token can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00001782 BTC on exchanges. Iconiq Lab Token has a market capitalization of $675,811.00 and approximately $66.00 worth of Iconiq Lab Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $349.70 or 0.03557479 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010169 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00257990 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00034161 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00136409 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Iconiq Lab Token Profile

Iconiq Lab Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,858,186 tokens. Iconiq Lab Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab. The official message board for Iconiq Lab Token is medium.com/@iconiqlab. The official website for Iconiq Lab Token is iconiqlab.com.

Buying and Selling Iconiq Lab Token

Iconiq Lab Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconiq Lab Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconiq Lab Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Iconiq Lab Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

