Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.72 Million

Analysts expect Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) to report sales of $18.72 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Identiv’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.70 million and the highest is $18.75 million. Identiv reported sales of $21.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Identiv will report full year sales of $85.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $83.49 million to $89.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $92.04 million, with estimates ranging from $86.47 million to $102.83 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Identiv.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.32 million. Identiv had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on INVE. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Identiv from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered their target price on shares of Identiv from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.21.

In other Identiv news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder bought 178,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.96 per share, for a total transaction of $884,541.60. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Identiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Identiv by 707.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 14,889 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Identiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Identiv by 257.8% in the fourth quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 87,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 63,004 shares during the period. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Identiv by 228.7% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 68,618 shares in the last quarter. 21.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INVE opened at $5.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.15 million, a PE ratio of -504.00 and a beta of 1.46. Identiv has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $7.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures and manages access to physical places, things, and information primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and acess management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

