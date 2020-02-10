IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Acquired by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 68.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Guggenheim set a $310.00 price objective on IDEXX Laboratories and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.86.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $278.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $274.18 and its 200-day moving average is $271.36. The company has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.05 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.74 and a 12 month high of $294.57.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $605.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.60 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 283.27% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jonathan W. Ayers sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.05, for a total transaction of $9,145,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 947,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,665,883.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Giovani Twigge sold 14,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.51, for a total value of $3,695,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.