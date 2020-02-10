IG Gold Trading Down 0.2% Over Last Week (IGG)

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One IG Gold token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, ABCC, CoinExchange and TRX Market. IG Gold has a market cap of $1.11 million and $4,374.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, IG Gold has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $350.70 or 0.03550103 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010112 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00256752 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00034213 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00048046 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00135922 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003122 BTC.

About IG Gold

IG Gold (IGG) is a token. It launched on January 14th, 2019. IG Gold's total supply is 48,749,913,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 tokens. IG Gold's official website is www.iggalaxy.com. The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming. The official message board for IG Gold is medium.com/@IGGalaxy.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IG Gold

IG Gold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, TRX Market, LATOKEN and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IG Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IG Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

