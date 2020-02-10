IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 690.67 ($9.09).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IGG. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of IG Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered IG Group to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 668 ($8.79) to GBX 695 ($9.14) in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of IG Group stock opened at GBX 667.20 ($8.78) on Monday. IG Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 467.40 ($6.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 711.80 ($9.36). The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion and a PE ratio of 16.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 686.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 629.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.81.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.96 ($0.17) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. IG Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.06%.

About IG Group

IG Group Holdings plc provides leveraged derivatives and spread betting under the IG brand worldwide. Its CFDs (contracts for difference) are derivatives contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price. The company also offers clients access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits and a limited risk account; and products, such as share dealing and investment portfolios, as well as enables clients to hold their investments in ISAs and SIPPs.

