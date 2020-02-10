Ignition Reaches Market Cap of $105,635.00 (IC)

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. Ignition has a market cap of $105,635.00 and $36.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ignition coin can now be bought for $0.0839 or 0.00000852 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, Ignition has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ignition alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00047684 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00067180 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000741 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000045 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00080649 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9,835.37 or 0.99988612 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000649 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Ignition Coin Profile

Ignition (IC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 17th, 2017. Ignition’s total supply is 1,272,955 coins and its circulating supply is 1,259,782 coins. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ignition Coin Trading

Ignition can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ignition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ignition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.