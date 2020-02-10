II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Issues Q3 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) issued an update on its third quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.02-0.32 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $550-600 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $616.19 million.

IIVI stock traded up $0.37 on Monday, reaching $35.37. 1,678,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,441,015. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.42 and a 200-day moving average of $34.95. II-VI has a twelve month low of $26.93 and a twelve month high of $43.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 41.13 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Get II-VI alerts:

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). II-VI had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that II-VI will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on IIVI shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on II-VI in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a neutral rating on shares of II-VI in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on II-VI in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on II-VI from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded II-VI from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.64.

In other news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $975,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,651 shares in the company, valued at $15,332,656.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.