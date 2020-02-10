II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.02-0.32 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $550-600 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $616.17 million.II-VI also updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.02-0.32 EPS.

NASDAQ:IIVI traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.37. 1,678,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,441,015. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.13 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. II-VI has a 1 year low of $26.93 and a 1 year high of $43.49.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.03). II-VI had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that II-VI will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

IIVI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut II-VI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on II-VI from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut II-VI from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James cut II-VI from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on II-VI to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.64.

In other II-VI news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $975,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,332,656.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

