ILCoin (ILC) Price Down 9.8% Over Last Week

ILCoin (CURRENCY:ILC) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. One ILCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0518 or 0.00000528 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, IDAX, Crex24 and CoinExchange. In the last week, ILCoin has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. ILCoin has a market capitalization of $21.67 million and approximately $194,931.00 worth of ILCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ILCoin alerts:

BlockStamp (BST) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00016329 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00001341 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003605 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 51.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000876 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000167 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 32.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About ILCoin

ILCoin (ILC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 12th, 2016. ILCoin’s total supply is 1,371,981,407 coins and its circulating supply is 418,284,987 coins. ILCoin’s official website is ilcoincrypto.com. ILCoin’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ILCoin

ILCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Graviex, C-CEX, Trade Satoshi, Crex24, FreiExchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ILCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ILCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ILCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ILCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ILCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.