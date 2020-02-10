ImageCoin (IMG) Market Capitalization Hits $2.59 Million

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 10th. ImageCoin has a total market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ImageCoin has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. One ImageCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00001556 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Axe (AXE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005661 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000697 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 93.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002107 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin Coin Profile

ImageCoin is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 18,027,991 coins and its circulating supply is 17,027,993 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com.

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

ImageCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

