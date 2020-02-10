Imperial Capital Raises Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Price Target to $15.00

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) had its price target raised by analysts at Imperial Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Imperial Capital’s price target suggests a potential downside of 76.98% from the company’s current price.

B has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer set a $65.00 price target on shares of Barnes Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Sidoti upped their price target on Barnes Group from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Barnes Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group raised Barnes Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Barnes Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Barnes Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.30.

B traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $65.17. 1,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.85 and its 200 day moving average is $55.99. Barnes Group has a fifty-two week low of $42.39 and a fifty-two week high of $67.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.41.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Barnes Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,047,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,045,000 after buying an additional 114,410 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Barnes Group by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,610,000 after purchasing an additional 88,377 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Barnes Group by 76.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 161,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,299,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Barnes Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,425,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Barnes Group by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 232,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,414,000 after purchasing an additional 41,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

