Incent One Day Trading Volume Tops $14,527.00 (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 10th. Over the last seven days, Incent has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. Incent has a market cap of $6.44 million and approximately $14,527.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Incent token can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001426 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Bittrex, Liqui and Livecoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $341.16 or 0.03479232 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010199 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00248855 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00033821 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00135643 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Incent Profile

Incent’s total supply is 46,016,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,016,434 tokens. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Incent is www.incentloyalty.com.

Buying and Selling Incent

Incent can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Livecoin, Tidex, Bittrex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

