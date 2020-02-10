Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) vs. National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) Financial Analysis

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) and National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Incyte and National Research, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Incyte 0 11 11 0 2.50 National Research 0 1 0 0 2.00

Incyte presently has a consensus target price of $91.86, indicating a potential upside of 22.30%. Given Incyte’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Incyte is more favorable than National Research.

Profitability

This table compares Incyte and National Research’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Incyte 19.21% 20.07% 15.07% National Research 25.01% 130.25% 29.69%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.1% of Incyte shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.6% of National Research shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of Incyte shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of National Research shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Incyte and National Research’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Incyte $1.88 billion 8.60 $109.49 million $0.82 91.60 National Research $119.69 million 14.12 $30.05 million N/A N/A

Incyte has higher revenue and earnings than National Research.

Volatility & Risk

Incyte has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Research has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Incyte beats National Research on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Its clinical stage products include ruxolitinib, a drug in Phase III clinical trial for steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host-diseases (GVHD); and Phase II trial for the treatment of essential thrombocythemia and refractory myelofibrosis. In addition, the company engages in the development of itacitinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat naïve acute and chronic GVHD, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with osimertinib for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and pemigatinib that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating bladder cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, and 8p11 myeloproliferative syndrome, as well as a pivotal program for solid tumors with driver activations of FGF/FGFR. Further, it is involved in developing INCMGA0012 that is in Phase II clinical trials for MSI-high endometrial cancer, merkel cell carcinoma, and anal cancer. Additionally, the company develops Parsaclisib, which is in Phase II clinical trial for follicular lymphoma, marginal zone lymphoma, and mantel cell lymphoma. It has collaboration agreements with Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Eli Lilly and Company; Agenus Inc.; Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd.; Merus N.V.; Calithera Biosciences, Inc; MacroGenics, Inc.; Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Innovent Biologics, Inc., as well as BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. for treating cancer. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

National Research Company Profile

National Research Corporation (NRC) is a provider of analytics and insights that facilitate revenue growth, patient, employee and customer retention and patient engagement for healthcare providers, payers and other healthcare organizations. The Company’s portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides information and analysis to healthcare organizations and payers across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience and satisfaction, community population health risks, workforce engagement, community perceptions, and physician engagement. The Company’s clients range from acute care hospitals and post-acute providers, such as home health, long term care and hospice, to numerous payer organizations. The Company derives its revenue from its annually renewable services, which include performance measurement and improvement services, healthcare analytics and governance education services.

