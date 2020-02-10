Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 461,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 162,845 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.51% of Independence Realty Trust worth $6,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 278.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 512,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,931,000 after purchasing an additional 377,277 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 432,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after purchasing an additional 157,626 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,008,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,558,000 after purchasing an additional 123,959 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,281,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 715,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,238,000 after purchasing an additional 87,155 shares during the period. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IRT traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,151. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.18. Independence Realty Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $15.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. This is a boost from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 97.30%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IRT. TheStreet cut Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Compass Point cut Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, JMP Securities cut Independence Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.80.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

