InflationCoin (IFLT) Price Up 25.7% This Week

InflationCoin (CURRENCY:IFLT) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. InflationCoin has a total market capitalization of $44,509.00 and approximately $15.00 worth of InflationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, InflationCoin has traded 25.7% higher against the US dollar. One InflationCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and BiteBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get InflationCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.76 or 0.01289541 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00017247 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004153 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000943 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000036 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

InflationCoin Coin Profile

InflationCoin (IFLT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. InflationCoin’s total supply is 44,790,092,020 coins. InflationCoin’s official Twitter account is @inflationcoin. The Reddit community for InflationCoin is /r/inflationcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for InflationCoin is inflationcoin.org.

Buying and Selling InflationCoin

InflationCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InflationCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InflationCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy InflationCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for InflationCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InflationCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.