Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.90 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ingersoll-Rand’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.95. Ingersoll-Rand reported earnings per share of $0.89 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand will report full year earnings of $6.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.69 to $7.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.26 to $7.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ingersoll-Rand.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on IR. ValuEngine downgraded Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Cfra raised their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets set a $145.00 target price on Ingersoll-Rand and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.06.

NYSE IR traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $144.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,106,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,058. Ingersoll-Rand has a 52 week low of $101.18 and a 52 week high of $144.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Ingersoll-Rand’s payout ratio is currently 33.28%.

In related news, SVP Paul A. Camuti sold 10,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.19, for a total transaction of $1,415,754.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,359,580.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 3,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $524,745.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,681 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 277,589 shares of company stock worth $37,465,455. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IR. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll-Rand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 380.0% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll-Rand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingersoll-Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

