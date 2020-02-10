InMed Pharmaceuticals (IN) to Release Earnings on Friday

InMed Pharmaceuticals (TSE:IN) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 14th. Analysts expect InMed Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of C($0.02) per share for the quarter.

InMed Pharmaceuticals (TSE:IN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.02).

IN stock traded up C$0.01 on Monday, reaching C$0.34. 10,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,786. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of C$0.22 and a one year high of C$0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 10.30 and a quick ratio of 10.09. The company has a market cap of $56.85 million and a P/E ratio of -4.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.28.

About InMed Pharmaceuticals

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a pre-clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-750, a topical cannabinoid product candidate to treat epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-085, a cannabinoid-based topical therapy for glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.

