InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) vs. BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) Critical Survey

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) and BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares InMode and BioSig Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InMode 30.33% 50.50% 36.58% BioSig Technologies N/A -278.15% -231.23%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares InMode and BioSig Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InMode $100.16 million 13.79 $22.37 million N/A N/A BioSig Technologies N/A N/A -$17.25 million N/A N/A

InMode has higher revenue and earnings than BioSig Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.3% of InMode shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.7% of BioSig Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 19.0% of BioSig Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for InMode and BioSig Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InMode 0 0 4 0 3.00 BioSig Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

InMode presently has a consensus target price of $39.50, indicating a potential downside of 9.98%. BioSig Technologies has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 156.71%. Given BioSig Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BioSig Technologies is more favorable than InMode.

Summary

InMode beats BioSig Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments. It also designs, develops, manufactures, and markets non-invasive medical aesthetic products that target an array of procedures, including permanent hair reduction, facial skin rejuvenation, wrinkle reduction, cellulite treatment, skin appearance and texture, and superficial benign vascular and pigmented lesions. InMode Ltd. offers its products directly in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Spain, and India, as well as indirectly through third-party distributors internationally. The company was formerly known as Invasix Ltd. and changed its name to InMode Ltd. in November 2017. InMode Ltd. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yokneam, Israel.

BioSig Technologies Company Profile

BioSig Technologies, Inc., a development stage medical device company, engages in developing a proprietary biomedical signal processing technology platform to extract information from physiologic signals. Its product is PURE (Precise Uninterrupted Real-time evaluation of Electrograms) EP System, a surface electrocardiogram and intracardiac multichannel recording and analysis system that acquires, processes, and displays electrocardiogram and electrograms required during electrophysiology studies and catheter ablation procedures. It is also developing a library of software tools that are designed to be configured to fit the needs of electrophysiologists in various settings and for arrhythmia treatments. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

