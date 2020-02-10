Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Price Target Raised to C$22.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$22.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on INE. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$17.50 target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. CIBC raised their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised Innergex Renewable Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$18.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Innergex Renewable Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.71.

TSE INE traded up C$0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$21.83. The company had a trading volume of 555,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,107. Innergex Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$13.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 414.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$16.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 105.97.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$142.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$139.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer. It develops, owns, and operates run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power facilities. The company operates through five segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, Geothermal Generation, and Site Development.

