Inphi Co. to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:IPHI)

Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Inphi in a report issued on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Inphi’s FY2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $102.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.04 million. Inphi had a negative net margin of 19.94% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on IPHI. Stifel Nicolaus set a $79.00 target price on shares of Inphi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Inphi from $53.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Inphi from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Northland Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Inphi in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Inphi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.33.

NYSE:IPHI opened at $82.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 7.62 and a quick ratio of 6.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.97 and a 200-day moving average of $68.69. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -50.86, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.67. Inphi has a one year low of $38.11 and a one year high of $93.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Inphi in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Inphi in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Inphi by 56.3% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Inphi in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Inphi by 2,803.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter.

In other Inphi news, Director Chenming Hu sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $497,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,650,713. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard Ogawa sold 2,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $171,672.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 49,292 shares in the company, valued at $3,622,469.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,960 shares of company stock valued at $4,032,553 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

