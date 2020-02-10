Inscription Capital LLC Has $2.14 Million Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Inscription Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 36.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. HNP Capital LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group grew its position in Walt Disney by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,877 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 3.2% in the third quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,250,878.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $596,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at $5,435,371. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,875 shares of company stock worth $2,764,627. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walt Disney stock opened at $141.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.50 and its 200 day moving average is $139.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $254.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.00. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $107.32 and a one year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.50%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Argus lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Walt Disney from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.36.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

