Insider Buying: Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Insider Buys 4 Shares of Stock

Diageo plc (LON:DGE) insider Kathryn Mikells purchased 4 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,148 ($41.41) per share, with a total value of £125.92 ($165.64).

Diageo stock traded down GBX 29 ($0.38) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 3,134.50 ($41.23). 2,549,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,520,000. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,196.74 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,243.44. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of GBX 2,745 ($36.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,633.50 ($47.80). The stock has a market cap of $73.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.00.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 27.41 ($0.36) per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Diageo’s payout ratio is presently 0.53%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DGE. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,480 ($45.78) target price (down previously from GBX 3,750 ($49.33)) on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,400 ($44.73) to GBX 3,370 ($44.33) and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($44.73) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.83) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,339.33 ($43.93).

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

