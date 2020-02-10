Insider Buying: Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Director Acquires 12,000 Shares of Stock

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Director Kenneth G. Langone acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.07 per share, for a total transaction of $276,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,315,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,352,806.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

UFI stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,919. The company has a market cap of $425.69 million, a PE ratio of 121.11 and a beta of 0.77. Unifi, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $27.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.55 and its 200-day moving average is $22.86.

Get Unifi alerts:

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The textile maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $169.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.60 million. Unifi had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 1.24%. Analysts expect that Unifi, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UFI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. CJS Securities cut Unifi to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Unifi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unifi during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Unifi during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Unifi during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unifi by 764.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Unifi by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Polyester, Nylon, and International. The Polyester segment manufactures and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Unifi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unifi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.