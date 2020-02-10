Insider Selling: American Express (NYSE:AXP) Insider Sells 4,531 Shares of Stock

American Express (NYSE:AXP) insider Raymond Joabar sold 4,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total transaction of $599,405.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,808.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Raymond Joabar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 27th, Raymond Joabar sold 17,544 shares of American Express stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.21, for a total transaction of $2,301,948.24.

Shares of AXP traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $132.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,816,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,242,643. The firm has a market cap of $107.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. American Express has a 1-year low of $104.81 and a 1-year high of $138.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.37.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on AXP shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $126.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.04.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

