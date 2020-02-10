Insider Selling: Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) General Counsel Sells 21,933 Shares of Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) General Counsel Jason B. Shandell sold 21,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total value of $434,931.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 154,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,063,992.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.92 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $936.41 million, a P/E ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.21. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $16.71 and a 12 month high of $25.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $80.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.53 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 15.77%. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMPH shares. BidaskClub lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. TheStreet lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.05.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products.

