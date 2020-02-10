Insider Selling: Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) Director Sells 177,367 Shares of Stock

Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) Director Marc J. Rowan sold 177,367 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $8,479,916.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:APO opened at $47.36 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.74 and a 200 day moving average of $41.78. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.56. Apollo Global Management LLC has a 1-year low of $27.69 and a 1-year high of $52.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.37. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $448.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.80%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at $39,180,000. GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter worth $22,877,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,613,000 after buying an additional 186,658 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $21,554,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 125.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 403,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,274,000 after purchasing an additional 224,473 shares during the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. JMP Securities cut shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.93.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

