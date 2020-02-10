Insider Selling: Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) CEO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) CEO Michael Raab sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ARDX opened at $7.18 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.44. The company has a market capitalization of $479.69 million, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 6.27 and a quick ratio of 6.27. Ardelyx Inc has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $8.49.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

ARDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $15.00 price target on shares of Ardelyx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEA Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 16,135,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,013,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,844,000. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 1,153.8% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 290,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 267,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,627,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,758,000 after purchasing an additional 249,537 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 563,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 210,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardio renal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.