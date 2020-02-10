Insider Selling: Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) CFO Sells 1,781 Shares of Stock

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 1,781 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $25,308.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,127.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ATRA traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.37. The company had a trading volume of 521,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,404. The company has a market capitalization of $778.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 9.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.16. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $10.38 and a twelve month high of $41.97.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc will post -5.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ATRA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Atara Biotherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.22.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

