Insider Selling: Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) CAO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total value of $794,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,844.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

CERN stock opened at $78.93 on Monday. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.22 and a fifty-two week high of $80.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. Cerner had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CERN. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cerner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,620,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,774,000. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,498,000. Starboard Value LP boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 3,325,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,665,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 205.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 333,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,509,000 after purchasing an additional 224,624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CERN shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $78.00 price target on Cerner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen set a $66.00 price target on Cerner and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Cerner in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America set a $83.00 price target on Cerner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cerner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.71.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

