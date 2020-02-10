Insider Selling: Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) EVP Sells 21,875 Shares of Stock

Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) EVP James Totton sold 21,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.55, for a total value of $2,002,656.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $92.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.48 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.40 and its 200-day moving average is $80.94. Everbridge Inc has a 1 year low of $59.85 and a 1 year high of $104.22.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Everbridge by 217.1% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,669,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,735,000 after buying an additional 1,827,525 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Everbridge by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,596,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,209,000 after buying an additional 591,681 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its stake in Everbridge by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 858,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,973,000 after buying an additional 37,282 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Everbridge by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 770,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,794,000 after buying an additional 212,832 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Everbridge by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 707,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,243,000 after buying an additional 17,968 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Everbridge from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Everbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.33.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

Recommended Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.