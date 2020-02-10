Insider Selling: Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Director Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Director Braden R. Kelly sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.00, for a total value of $1,664,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,761,248. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE FICO traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $419.72. 232,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,311. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $396.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $351.02. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $234.91 and a twelve month high of $426.98.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $298.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.53 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 76.72% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fair Isaac by 163.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Fair Isaac by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FICO. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $365.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $424.00.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

