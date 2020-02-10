Insider Selling: Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) EVP Sells 556 Shares of Stock

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total transaction of $243,861.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,478.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of LMT traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $439.76. 870,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $417.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $390.48. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $292.53 and a 1 year high of $441.52. The stock has a market cap of $123.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.93.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $454.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,097,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $816,585,000 after buying an additional 77,569 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39,049.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,419 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,209,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $471,045,000 after purchasing an additional 33,895 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,047,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $407,743,000 after purchasing an additional 43,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 772,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $300,801,000 after purchasing an additional 10,948 shares in the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

