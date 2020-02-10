Insider Selling: Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) EVP Sells 1,057 Shares of Stock

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) EVP Teresa Parker sold 1,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $108,701.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Teresa Parker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 24th, Teresa Parker sold 16,790 shares of Northern Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.78, for a total value of $1,725,676.20.

NTRS traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $101.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,804. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.24. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.95 and a fifty-two week high of $110.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.23%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,015,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $94,723,000 after buying an additional 6,021 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 79.9% in the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 14,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 21.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 62,490 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,831,000 after buying an additional 10,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 167.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 266,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,874,000 after buying an additional 166,740 shares during the last quarter. 81.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $101.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.18.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

