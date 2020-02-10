Insider Selling: OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) VP Sells 23,107 Shares of Stock

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) VP Ajay Mehra sold 23,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total value of $2,079,167.86. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,746,894.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ajay Mehra also recently made the following trade(s):

Get OSI Systems alerts:

On Thursday, November 14th, Ajay Mehra sold 1,779 shares of OSI Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total value of $172,082.67.

On Tuesday, November 12th, Ajay Mehra sold 45,259 shares of OSI Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total value of $4,347,579.54.

OSI Systems stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $90.83. The stock had a trading volume of 221,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,328. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.00. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.43 and a 1-year high of $117.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.69.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $305.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. OSI Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in OSI Systems by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 519,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,796,000 after buying an additional 17,989 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in OSI Systems by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,360,000 after buying an additional 53,905 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in OSI Systems by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 163,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,431,000 after buying an additional 15,651 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in OSI Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,198,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC raised its position in OSI Systems by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 108,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,993,000 after buying an additional 16,422 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OSIS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.33.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.