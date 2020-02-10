Insider Selling: Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) CEO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $2,975,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,566,782.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $120.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,862,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,351,993. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $92.15 and a twelve month high of $122.19. The stock has a market cap of $139.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Compass Point started coverage on Paypal in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Paypal from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Paypal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paypal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

