Insider Selling: Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Insider Sells 4,550 Shares of Stock

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) insider Michael J. Davidoff sold 4,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $150,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Phreesia stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.76. 323,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,165. Phreesia has a twelve month low of $22.05 and a twelve month high of $34.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.39 and a 200-day moving average of $27.56.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 million. The company’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Phreesia will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,435,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 116.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,025,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,782 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,955,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 4th quarter valued at $11,881,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 138.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 410,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,931,000 after purchasing an additional 238,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.78.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.